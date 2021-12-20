Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Increases By 36.1%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.74. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

