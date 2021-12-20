Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Increases By 23.0%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.8 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.66 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

