Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Rises By 26.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.88. 3,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

