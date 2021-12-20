Short Interest in Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Declines By 32.1%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 46,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

