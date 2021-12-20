Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 25.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
