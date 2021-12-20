Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 25.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

SID traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 3,603,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

