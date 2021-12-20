Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Declines By 23.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,678. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

