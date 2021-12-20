Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Declines By 29.6%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

