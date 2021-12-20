Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Declines By 29.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.83. 419,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,823. The stock has a market cap of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $75.87.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

