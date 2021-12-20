Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increases By 33.2%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDTX. Aegis decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

