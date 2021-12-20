Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Decreases By 17.7%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 565,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.23 on Monday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $993.17 million, a P/E ratio of 617.57, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.