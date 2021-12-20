Short Interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Rises By 18.8%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 42,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,217. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.