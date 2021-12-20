Short Interest in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Expands By 17.8%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.53. 21,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,130. Blend Labs has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

