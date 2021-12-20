Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $16.92 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

