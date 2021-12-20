Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) versus Brady (NYSE:BRC) Critical Comparison

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Brady’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.38 $129.66 million $2.50 21.03

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shapeways and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.48%. Brady has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Brady.

Volatility & Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Shapeways on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

