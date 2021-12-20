SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 894,417 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,417 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $364,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

