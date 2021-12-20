SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 80,199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

