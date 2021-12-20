SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $256.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.71 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

