Sfmg LLC Sells 634 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

BATS DFND opened at $41.08 on Monday. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

