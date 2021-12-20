Sfmg LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

