Sfmg LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $547.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

