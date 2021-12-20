Sfmg LLC Buys 536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.57 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

