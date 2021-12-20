ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $615.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

