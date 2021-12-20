Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

