Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

