Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

