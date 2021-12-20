Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 10443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFR shares. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.