Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

