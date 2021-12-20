Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.