Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. 399,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 782.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

