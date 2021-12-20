Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -311.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

