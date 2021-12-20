Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 387 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

TMO stock opened at $651.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

