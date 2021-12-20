Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SLB traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 114,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

