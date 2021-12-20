Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

