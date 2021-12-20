Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.8 days.

Shares of SASOF opened at $16.82 on Monday. Sasol has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.