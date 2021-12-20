Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.8 days.
Shares of SASOF opened at $16.82 on Monday. Sasol has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.
Sasol Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.