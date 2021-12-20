Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $192.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $87.90. 1,577,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,049. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.