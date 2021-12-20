Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.66.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

