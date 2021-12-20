Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 1,351 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

