Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,818.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,773.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.