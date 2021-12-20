Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 3.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 2.49% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $130.28.

