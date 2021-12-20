Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

QEFA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,629. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42.

