Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

MITAU stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

