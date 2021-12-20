Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 9.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,790. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

