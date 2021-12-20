Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.82. 12,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

