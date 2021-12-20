Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.14. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,846. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

