Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,379,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

