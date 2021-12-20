SafeMoon Price Down 4.9% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $882.98 million and $5.75 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

