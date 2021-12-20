Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.69 on Monday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after buying an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.