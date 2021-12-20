Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.69 on Monday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
