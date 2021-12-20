RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

