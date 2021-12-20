Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.54.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,459.80. Also, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

