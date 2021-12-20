Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

